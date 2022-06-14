Threat Day: Excessive Heat

TODAY: It's beginning to feel like Summer and we're still a good week away from the official start to the Summer season. We started out this morning in the 80s feeling like the 90s at 5:00 AM. The region will continue heating up this afternoon bringing highs into the triple digits. Heat indices could reach 110. Temperatures that high are dangerous and should be taken seriously. Make sure to take breaks and spend most of your time indoors.
REST OF WEEK: A cold front will finally enter the region Thursday into Friday. It should bring our temperatures back down to numbers around 90. It may not be comfy, but it's an improvement!