Threat Day: Steamy Thursday

TODAY: Get ready for another hot and humid day as we'll be looking out for another threat of extreme heat. Highs will make the move toward the mid- to upper 90s. Humidity will remain at a tropical level making it feel more like 105-110 degrees through the middle part of the afternoon.

TONIGHT: We're tracking a cold front that is expected to bring us relief for the weekend. Showers and storms will ramp up as we head into the early morning hours of your Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 70s as you're waking up tomorrow morning.

THIS WEEKEND: After the cold front pushes through, our temperatures will be more seasonable in the mid- to upper 80s. Along with plentiful sunshine, those conditions will be with us through the Father's Day weekend.