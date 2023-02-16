Tri-State authorities warn drivers of Thursday morning flooding

Authorities across the Tri-State are warning drivers of flooded roadways after storms Thursday morning.
In Gibson County, the Sheriff's Office says drivers should avoid 550 East from 250 South to 350 South due to high water.
We're told several cars are getting stuck due to the flooding.
Officials say South Gibson Schools are on a two hour delay.
In Daviess County, Kentucky, authorities say a few main roads are seeing flooding.
This includes Highway 431, Highway 54, and Windy Hill Road.
In Hopkins County, the school district says due to the flash flooding they will not be able to travel some roads.
School officials say students on buses will be delivered safely to schools. Meanwhile, students on flooded roads will need to remain at home.
Parents are advised to use caution if transporting their children to school.