Tri-State communities planning Fourth of July fireworks celebrations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Communities around the Tri-State are planning to light up the night sky in celebration of Independence Day.
Here's a list of some of the celebrations happening around the Tri-State on and around the Fourth of July holiday.
INDIANA
- EVANSVILLE
- Fireworks on the Ohio
- July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
- Along the Evansville riverfront
- BOONVILLE
- Scales Lake Park fireworks
- July 2 at dark
- $5 per car, cash only
- 800 W Tennyson Road, Boonville
- TROY
- July 1
- Begins when dark
- BIRDSEYE
- Thunder Over Patoka
- July 1 at 9 p.m.
- Patoka Lake Beach
- GRANDVIEW
- Beloved Farms Red, White & Boom
- July 1 at dusk
- 6889 N County Road 775 E., Grandview, Ind.
- ROCKPORT
- Abraham Lincoln Freedom Festival
- July 1 - July 2, begins at dusk
- 930 Fairground Drive, Rockport, Ind.
- CHRISNEY
- Chrisney Golf Course 4th of July Picnic
- July 4, begins at dusk
- E High Street, Chrisney, Ind.
- TELL CITY
- Tell City Fireworks
- July 3, Begins at Dusk
- Downtown Tell City
KENTUCKY
- All-American Fourth of July Event
- Tuesday, July 4
- 9:15 p.m. on the Owensboro Riverfront