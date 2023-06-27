 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR
SOUTHWEST INDIANA...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air from now through midnight CDT Wednesday night for the
following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday night.

A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine
particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may
exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Tri-State communities planning Fourth of July fireworks celebrations

Fireworks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Communities around the Tri-State are planning to light up the night sky in celebration of Independence Day.

Here's a list of some of the celebrations happening around the Tri-State on and around the Fourth of July holiday.

INDIANA

  • EVANSVILLE
    • Fireworks on the Ohio
      • July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
      • Along the Evansville riverfront
  • BOONVILLE
    • Scales Lake Park fireworks 
      • July 2 at dark
      • $5 per car, cash only
      • 800 W Tennyson Road, Boonville
  • TROY
    • July 1
    • Begins when dark
  • BIRDSEYE
    • Thunder Over Patoka
      • July 1 at 9 p.m.
      • Patoka Lake Beach
  • GRANDVIEW
    • Beloved Farms Red, White & Boom
      • July 1 at dusk
      • 6889 N County Road 775 E., Grandview, Ind.
  • ROCKPORT
    • Abraham Lincoln Freedom Festival
    • July 1 - July 2, begins at dusk
    • 930 Fairground Drive, Rockport, Ind.
  • CHRISNEY
    • Chrisney Golf Course 4th of July Picnic
      • July 4, begins at dusk
      • E High Street, Chrisney, Ind.
  • TELL CITY
    • Tell City Fireworks
      • July 3, Begins at Dusk
      • Downtown Tell City

KENTUCKY

  • All-American Fourth of July Event
    • Tuesday, July 4
    • 9:15 p.m. on the Owensboro Riverfront

