Tri-State residents see large hail from overnight storms

Several Tri-State area residents reported spotting sizeable hail after strong storms swept through the area overnight.
While some damaging winds were also included in those overnight storms, there were several reports of pea sized, quarter sized, and even golf ball sized hail.
The storms were widespread, and we've received photos of large hail from communities like Vanderburgh County, Spencer County, and Webster County.
If you spotted anything in your back yard, submit your photos through our website on our See It, Snap It, Share It page, by emailing them to our newsroom at news@wevv.com, or by sending them to any of our Storm Team 44 meteorologists.
You can see several photos of hail from Wednesday's overnight storms below.