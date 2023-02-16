'Tuesday Morning' home goods chain closing Evansville, Owensboro locations

A home goods retailer is closing stores around the country, including some in the Tri-State.

Within the week, "Tuesday Morning" filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, its second bankruptcy in three years, according to reports.

The company's website says it's closing stores in dozens of states, including Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois.

In our area, Tuesday Morning locations on North Green River Road in Evansville and on Calumet Trace in Owensboro will be shutting down. In the meantime, inventory at closing stores will be sold off at a discounted price.

To see a full list of stores shutting down, you can visit tuesdaymorning.com.