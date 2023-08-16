Wise Giving: Being aware of scams when donating for Maui Wildfire Relief

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — In the wake of the most devastating natural disasters to hit Hawaii in decades, online scammers are taking advantage of people's generosity as they try to help Maui get back on its feet.
The Better Business Bureau is warning the potential for scammers.
The BBB suggests:
- Review clarity of disaster relief appeals.
- Seek out appeals that are upfront and clear about what disaster relief services you are supporting.
- Look for experience in disaster relief.
- Support experienced organizations that stand ready to provide quick and effective assistance. Be cautious of organizations that form overnight in the wake of a disaster. Also consider whether the relief organization already has an established presence near the location of the disaster.
- Donate money rather than goods.
- Donating money is the quickest way to help and provides charities the flexibility to channel resources to impacted areas. Instead of donating food, consider supporting food banks near an impacted area.
- Examine crowdfunding requests.
- If engaging in crowdfunding, it is safest to give to someone you personally know and trust. Also review the platform’s policies and procedures, keeping in mind that while some crowdfunding sites take measures to vet posts, others don’t.
- Verify charity trustworthiness.
- Rely on expert opinion when it comes to evaluating a charity.
To learn more about certified organizations and charities you can click here.