Woman burglarized multiple times after damage caused by Evansville house explosion

A burglary investigation is underway in Evansville, Indiana, after a woman called 911 to report multiple break-ins at her property after it was damaged in the Weinbach Avenue house explosion.

Evansville Police Department officers were sent to take a burglary report at a home on North Weinbach Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. According to a police report, the home is just a few houses over from the blast site on North Weinbach Avenue.

When officers arrived, they talked to a woman who said that someone had broken into her garage and stolen items three times over the past week.

Police said that the woman's garage had been damaged in the house explosion, and that it had been unsecured since then. The woman had also reported another burglary incident over a week ago after the explosion.

During the three most recent burglaries, police said multiple items including TVs, blue-ray players, speakers, hand tools, clothes, and gym equipment was taken, valued at roughly $1,500.

According to police, the victim also said that someone had defecated on the floor and poured laundry detergent everywhere during the break-ins.

The victim said they found a yellow flashlight on the ground after one of the break-ins. She also said she found a strap to a headlamp against her neighbor's fence, but that there was no light with it.

No other information was released on the burglaries.

Anyone who may be able to provide more details can contact police.