WOW! investigating 'global outage' affecting customers Tuesday

Officials with internet, cable, and phone service provider WOW! say they're investigating a "global outage" that affected customers Tuesday.
A tweet from WOW! Care said the company's teams were investigating the outage, which impacted customers across WOW! markets.
Our team is investigating a global outage that is impacting customers across WOW! markets, https://t.co/a6NRBQhXTY, and our customer care centers. We appreciate your patience and will provide updates as more information becomes available.— WOW! Care (@WOWCare) November 15, 2022
WOW! first commented on the outage just before noon, and said that many customers were regaining services by about 1 p.m.
Around 2:15 p.m., WOW! said that the majority of customers were back online.
The majority of WOW! customers are back online. It may be necessary to restart your modem. We understand the frustration that unplanned outages can cause and appreciate your patience. Thanks for being a WOW! customer.— WOW! Care (@WOWCare) November 15, 2022