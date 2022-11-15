 Skip to main content
WOW! investigating 'global outage' affecting customers Tuesday

  • Updated
WOW internet
Sidney Spencer

Officials with internet, cable, and phone service provider WOW! say they're investigating a "global outage" that affected customers Tuesday.

A tweet from WOW! Care said the company's teams were investigating the outage, which impacted customers across WOW! markets.

WOW! first commented on the outage just before noon, and said that many customers were regaining services by about 1 p.m.

Around 2:15 p.m., WOW! said that the majority of customers were back online.

