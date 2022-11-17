Tornado survivor falls victim to theft while rebuilding new home

Joea Musgrave is one of many in Bremen, KY who lost their home after the deadly tornadoes swept through Western Kentucky in December 2021.
It's almost been a year and Musgrave is rebuilding her home from the ground up.
"This is my soon to be shipping container home and it's been a huge effort just getting this far," said Musgrave.
That effort continues now that she's reached a roadblock in the project.
Friday, she discovered someone had broken into her soon to be home and storage unit.
The thief took all of her copper and tools, items she used to rebuild.
Now she's left wondering why someone would take from a person who's lost so much.
"I mean I would have gladly given a donation to whoever took those tools if it kept them fed or helped them in some way, fix a car part, even if I couldn't do it myself I would have found someone to help them," said Musgrave.
She took to Facebook to share her story, stating that she's filed a police report in hopes of finding her belongings. But she know's that may never happen.
"This is just another step you know," said Musgrave. "getting over this hurdle just like the others."
Although upsetting, despite all that has happened she is just simply asking for prayers.
Those prayers not only for her, but for those who stole.
Instead of harboring anger in her heart, Musgrave say's she's moving forward, doing what she can to rebuild.
"It's just tools, they're easily replaced. It's just a matter of money. Money's not easy to come by but it's been a valuable experience for me." said Musgrave.