Total of seven car v. person cases reported in Evansville in 2023 two of them fatal

"Car vs. Person" or "Hit and Run's", a headline that seems to be reoccurring.
Several cases in Evansville were reported throughout 2022 and the same can be said for 2023.
According to Sgt. Anna Gray, 7 people have been hit by a car since January 1. Two of those cases were fatal.
That includes Thursday mornings accident that happened at the Dollar General along Diamond Ave.
"She was coming around the corner, he fell, she didn't see him," said Sgt. Gray. "I don't know if there was any way to prevent that he just happened to trip and fall right there in front of a vehicle."
The first car vs. person fatality was reported on January 17 near the intersection of Louisiana St. and Mary St.
That victim was identified as 62 year-old Albert Leroy Page.
Later on that day, a child was struck while crossing the street near Virginia St. and Linwood Ave.
That child was taken to the hospital as they suffered from injuries.
Scary situations that happen too often with only on full month into 2023.