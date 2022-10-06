Towing Companies see increase in calls Fall Festival week

It's been a busy week on Franklin St. and towing companies have been busy answering calls.
"There's probably usually 20 and 30 during fall festival week," said CEO of Feller Towing, Brian Feller.
Traffic and parking is often an issue in the area during Fall Festival week.
"It normally doesn't see that much volume so there's a lot of, there's little minor accidents you know finder binder's stuff like that and then there's a lot of private property where people are parking on other peoples property," said Feller.
Feller says the towing company prepare for the annual festival. Each year they expect the number of calls to go up more and more.
"I would say there's 15 to 20 already this week that originated from that," said Feller.
Most of the calls are from people parking in tow away zones and in residents driveways and yards. An issue that people living in the area deal with every year.
"We've got several people living down in that area that have our number memorized just for this time of year." said Feller.
When those customers call, they come to take care of the job.
Although no one is ever happy when their car is towed, Feller say's most are understanding. But besides, there's plenty of parking availability at a cheaper cost than the towing fee if you ever want to get a close spot.