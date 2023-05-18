 Skip to main content
Town of Newburgh hosting community-wide yard sale

Megan DiVenti

A Tri-State town invites residents to join them in a community-wide yard sale. 

The Town of Newburgh will host the large event next month.

According to Historic Newburgh's post to social media, the yard sale will take place Friday, June 2nd and Saturday, June 3rd. 

Those interested in being a part of the yard sale list should register by May 26th to ltemple@newburgh-in.gov

We're told a list of yard sales will be available on May 30th at Town Hall. 

For more information organizers say to call (812)-853-1720x0. 

