'Tox Away Day' coming up for Vanderburgh County residents

As a way for Vanderburgh County residents to safely dispose of household hazardous waste, the Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District will host a free 'Tox Away Day' this Saturday.
Residents can bring materials such as used motor oil, gasoline, antifreeze, pesticides and herbicides, household cleaners and chemicals, aerosol cans, solvents and thinners, oil-based paint, pharmaceuticals and mercury-containing items like thermometers and fluorescent bulbs.
Materials like latex paint, commercial and industrial waste, explosives and ammunition, infectious waste and radioactive waste will not be accepted.
Officials say appliances, computer equipment, TV’s and tires are also not accepted at this program.
Officials say Tox Away Day is for Vanderburgh County households only. No businesses will be allowed to bring waste.
Tox Away Day, will be held Saturday, April 8, from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Civic Center parking lot.