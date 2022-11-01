 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Toyota comes up with a solution to the computer chip shortage delaying deliveries

  • 0
Toyota Smart Key Changing

Toyota is changing the was they issue ignition keys to offset a computer chip shortage.

 Tommy Mason

Toyota plans to give one manual key to new car owners to offset any delay the chip supply shortage is causing.

The computer chip shortage is forcing one automaker to make changes to the number of keys it provides to customers buying new cars.

Toyota says it plans to replace one of the two "Smart Keys" new vehicle customers receive with a mechanical key instead.

The company says the move is a provisional one, in order to get vehicles to customers more quickly.

The automaker also says, replacements keys with chips will be issued once more of the components is available.

Adjustments made by Toyota apply to 14 models.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device