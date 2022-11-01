Toyota comes up with a solution to the computer chip shortage delaying deliveries

The computer chip shortage is forcing one automaker to make changes to the number of keys it provides to customers buying new cars.
Toyota says it plans to replace one of the two "Smart Keys" new vehicle customers receive with a mechanical key instead.
The company says the move is a provisional one, in order to get vehicles to customers more quickly.
The automaker also says, replacements keys with chips will be issued once more of the components is available.
Adjustments made by Toyota apply to 14 models.