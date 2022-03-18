Toyota Pausing Production in Princeton for Five Days in April Due to Supply Chain Issues

Officials with Toyota say they'll be temporarily suspending operations at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana (TMMI) facility in Princeton, Indiana, due to issues with the supply chain.
We're told the Toyota facility in Princeton will suspend production on April 1, 8, 14, 15, and 18.
A statement from Toyota says the temporary suspension is mainly due to "many supply chain disruptions."
Outside of the impact on the Princeton plant, Toyota says its plants around North America continue to face intermittent production delays due to issues with the supply chain.
The company says it will continue to do everything possible to lessen any inconvenience to customers and suppliers caused by the supply chain disruptions.