Toyota Pausing Production in Princeton in April Due to Supply Chain Issues

The supply chain issues plaguing the country have once again hit the Tri-State.
Those chips that are so critical to auto manufacturers have forced Toyota to pause production on several different days next month.
We're told the Toyota facility in Princeton will suspend production on April 1, 8, 14, 15, and 18.
A statement from Toyota says the temporary suspension is mainly due to "many supply chain disruptions."
The good news is that Toyota Indiana’s multi-million dollar expansion is still underway.
The expansion was announced back in April of 2021, crediting an investment of $803 million and introducing two new SUVs to the plant’s line-up.
The company will also be hiring 1,400 new people.
Toyota Indiana says plans are progressing well and that work has begun in the plant to prepare for the new vehicles. They also say hiring is already underway to increase staffing.
Outside of the impact on the Princeton plant, Toyota says its plants around North America continue to face intermittent production delays due to issues with the supply chain.
The company says it will continue to do everything possible to lessen any inconvenience to customers and suppliers caused by the supply chain disruptions.