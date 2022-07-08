Tracking heat & humidity; severe threat Friday

TODAY: It was a warm and muggy start to our Friday. Soaking showers and storms welcomed us for the first part of the day around and north of I-64. We’ll see a dry window through the first part of the afternoon for everyone. Highs are still expected to reach the low to mid 90s with heat indices around 100. There will be a temperature difference from north to south due to the cloud cover and rainfall.

Here’s what you should know for the Severe Weather Threat Friday:

The Storm Prediction Center has the majority of the Tri-State under a “2” on the scale for the threat of severe weather.

The timeline looks to fall between 4PM – 11PM.

Heavy rainfall, strong winds, and dangerous lightning are possible. Don't rule out the possibility of hail, too.

TONIGHT: The severe threat will hold through the evening, which means strong storms are likely to hang around through much of the night. We’ll begin working toward drier conditions overnight and into Saturday morning. Temperatures will drop into the low 70s.

THIS WEEKEND: We may have some light showers and heavy cloud cover early Saturday. Clouds will gradual clear into the afternoon as winds starting coming out of the north. That’s going to allow temperatures to stay below seasonable highs. Expect a beautiful weekend with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday!