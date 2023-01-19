Tradewater Brewing Co. coming to Madisonville

A New Brewhouse is set to open in a historic building in Madisonville.
Construction for Tradewater Brewing Company is well underway inside the former Ruby Concrete Company building at Ruby Junction. The Ruby Junction project looks to revive the downtown area.
"Its exciting, its nerve wrecking, its new. We've been working on this project for three years now. We'll be able to provide a variety of different beers for the community, a place where people can come and bring friends and family," says Tedd Webb, owner of Tradewater Brewing Co.
For those who live in Hopkins County and enjoy breweries and craft beer, the closest brewhouse is roughly 45 minutes away.
Webb adds, "You know, if people aren't at work and aren't at home, where do you want to go to hang out and have fun? we want that place to be here."
The Brewhouse is expected to be ready by the end of March 2023.