Traffic Alert: Bridge Deck Repair Scheduled for KY 1033 in Hopkins County

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A traffic alert for some Kentucky drivers next week.
KYTC says they are planning a lane restriction in Hopkins County on KY 1033 beginning Tuesday, September 5th.
KY 1033 will be restricted to one lane North of Eastwood Road near mile-point 3 to allow for bridge deck repairs.
Drivers are asked to be prepared to encounter one-lane traffic with alternating flow.
Officials say the work-zone is expected to be active from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day.
Repairs are scheduled to be completed before Friday, Sept. 15th, 2023.