Traffic Alert: Bridge Deck Repair Scheduled for KY 1033 in Hopkins County

Traffic Alert

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A traffic alert for some Kentucky drivers next week. 

KYTC says they are planning a lane restriction in Hopkins County on KY 1033 beginning Tuesday, September 5th. 

KY 1033 will be restricted to one lane North of Eastwood Road near mile-point 3 to allow for bridge deck repairs. 

Drivers are asked to be prepared to encounter one-lane traffic with alternating flow. 

Officials say the work-zone is expected to be active from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day. 

Repairs are scheduled to be completed before Friday, Sept. 15th, 2023.

