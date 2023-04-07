 Skip to main content
Traffic Alert: Crash causes delays on northbound lane of Twin Bridges

Megan DiVenti

A traffic alert for drivers traveling from Kentucky to Indiana Friday morning. 

The Northbound bridge is down to one lane due to a crash. 

Henderson dispatch tells us the call came in shortly after 6:30 a.m.

As of 7 a.m., the Henderson Fire Department and other emergency personnel were at the scene. 

This comes just days after another multi-vehicle crash occurred on the Twin Bridges, leaving morning commuter stuck in traffic for several hours. 

Drivers should expect delays on their Friday morning commute if taking this route to Indiana. 

