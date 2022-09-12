Traffic alert for Tri-State drivers using US 60

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, road work will soon impact drivers in western Kentucky. A portion of US 60 will be restricted while a bridge deck overlay project is completed. The maximum lane width during this project will be 11 feet for all lanes in the work zones.
The closures will be in place through mid-October 2022.
Beginning September 14th, crews will close the bridge at the Henderson - Owensboro Road at mile point 5.28 over Katie Meadow Slough. This is on US 60.
The temporary closure is for the contractor to fix and pour a new bridge deck. The contractor will also undergo perform a bridge deck restoration and waterproofing.
Temporary signals will also be installed while this work continues.