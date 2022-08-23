Traffic alert for Vanderburgh County drivers

There is a traffic alert for drivers in Vanderburgh County.
According to the Highway department, North St. Joseph Avenue will be closed Wednesday August 24th, between Mohr Road and Schenk Road for tree trimming.
That portion of the road will be closed to all traffic, except local traffic and emergency vehicles from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.
Drivers should expect delays as there will be equipment and workers in the area.
The Vanderburgh County Highway Department is advising drivers to avoid the area if possible and use caution if it's necessary to travel through.