Traffic Alert: Partial Lane closure in Ohio County begins Monday

A traffic alert for drivers in Ohio County starting Monday, March 20th.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a contractor will begin work on a force main sewer relocation at the intersection of Main Street (U.S. 62/U.S. 231) and First Street (U.S. 62) in Beaver Dam.
We're told the partial road closure of West First Street will be limited to seven consecutive calendars days while crews relocate the 18" force main utility pipes.
- The Westbound lane of West 1st Street (U.S. 62) will remain open
- The Eastbound lane of West 1st Street (U.S. 62) will be closed
- All of East First Street will be closed at the North Main Street (U.S. 62/U.S. 231)
- U.S. 62 (North Main Street) will remain open during this partial closure
KYTC says over-sized vehicles will encounter 10-foot lanes through the work zone. Westbound trucks from Central City are asked to use the Western Kentucky Parkway.
Officials say some delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment.
The project is expected to be complete by this summer.