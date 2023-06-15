 Skip to main content
Traffic Alert: Pennyrile Parkway Closures for Friday

Traffic Alert

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV)--A traffic alert for some Kentucky drivers this week.

KYTC officials say Southbound Pennyrile Parkway will be closed starting at Exit 6 to I-24, from approximately 6a.m. to 10a.m. Friday, June 16th. 

Drivers can use Exit 7 to US 41A to access Lover's Lane and I-24 or use Exit 6 to US 68 Bypass eastbound to US 41A south for access to Lovers Lane and I-24.

We're told Northbound Pennyrile Parkway will be closed from I-24 to Exit 5 from approximately 9a.m. to 2p.m. Friday. 

I-24 drivers will be advised access to the Pennyrile Parkway is closed and directed to use Exit 86 - US 41A north access to Lovers Lane, US 68 Bypass and Pennyrile Parkway northbound.

The closures are necessary for pavement repairs at the bridge ends and between Exit 5 and I-24.

A reminder drivers should use caution when in these areas. 

