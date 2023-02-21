Traffic Alert: Vine Street total closure from NW 2nd St. to NW 5th St.

A traffic alert for Evansville drivers beginning Tuesday.
The Vine Street Road closure will be extended from the intersection of Vine and 4th Street to the intersection of Vine and 5th Street.
Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says the area will be completely closed from 2nd to 5th Street.
Officials say no traffic will be allowed for up to 30 days.
We're told access to all businesses will be maintained.
The closure allows crews to work on waterlines and a sewer replacement.
A Summary of What's Currently Open and Closed:
• Vine St. from 2nd Street to 5th Street – Closed
• 2nd & Vine Intersection – Open
• 3rd & Vine Intersection – Closed all directions
• 4th & Vine Intersection – Closed all directions
• 5th & Vine Intersection – Open