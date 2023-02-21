Traffic Alert: Vine Street total closure from NW 2nd St. to NW 5th St.

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

.The Ohio River at Mount Vernon is forecast to rise above flood
stage later today, on its way to a crest of 36.6 feet early Thursday
afternoon.

For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 33.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 36.6 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

.The Ohio River at Newburgh Dam will continue to rise, reaching a
crest of 41.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 40.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.4
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Traffic Alert: Vine Street total closure from NW 2nd St. to NW 5th St.

  • 0
Traffic Alert: Vine Street total closure from NW 2nd St. to NW 5th St.
Megan DiVenti

A traffic alert for Evansville drivers beginning Tuesday. 

The Vine Street Road closure will be extended from the intersection of Vine and 4th Street to the intersection of Vine and 5th Street.

Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says the area will be completely closed from 2nd to 5th Street. 

Officials say no traffic will be allowed for up to 30 days.

We're told access to all businesses will be maintained. 

The closure allows crews to work on waterlines and a sewer replacement. 

A Summary of What's Currently Open and Closed:

• Vine St. from 2nd Street to 5th Street – Closed

• 2nd & Vine Intersection – Open

• 3rd & Vine Intersection – Closed all directions

• 4th & Vine Intersection – Closed all directions

• 5th & Vine Intersection – Open

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you