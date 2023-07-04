Traffic Alerts: Closures expected ahead of Fireworks on the Ohio

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)--Portions of Downtown Evansville will be closed Tuesday as organizer prepare for Firework's on the Ohio.
City officials say Riverside Drive, from Court Street to Cherry Street, will be temporarily closed beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 4th.
We're told the street will reopen once the event has ended and all food trucks and vendor booths have cleared.
Officials say there are thousands of parking spaces Downtown for the event. They say they've partnered with the City of Evansville to provide free parking in the city-owned parking garages.
In addition, there are many spots throughout the city that are available at no costs. Posted street parking limits will not be enforced on Independence Day.
Organizers say the food trucks and Kids Zone will open at 6 p.m. and fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m.