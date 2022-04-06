Traffic Being Detoured After Crash on Western Kentucky Parkway in Ohio County

Traffic is currently being detoured after a crash on the Western Kentucky Parkway in Ohio County, Kentucky.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the crash took place in the eastbound lanes of the Western Kentucky Parkway at Mile Marker 69.
Drivers traveling through the area should detour at Exit 58 in Muhlenberg County.
The transportation cabinet expects cleanup efforts to last for five to six hours.
Few other details are available on the crash right now, but KYTC says the crash involved a commercial vehicle.
