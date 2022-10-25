Traffic Expected as Pratt Paper plans to move equipment Wednesday Morning

Officials with Pratt Paper plans to move a large piece of equipment for their new facility in Henderson.
KYTC says the load will start Wednesday, October 26th at the Riverport.
The route will then go South on Kentucky 136, through the U.S. 60 intersection, then down Kentucky 425 to its destination.
Officials say this will take about three hours and may slow traffic.
We're told law enforcement will be controlling traffic between 6 a.m. and noon.
Drivers that typically use this route should leave early in order to reach their destination in a timely manner.