Traffic stop for traffic violation turns into a drug arrest

MT. VERNON Ind. (WEVV) — On Sept. 15th, a Mt. Vernon officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign.
When the officer approached the driver's window, he was able to smell the odor of suspected marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Officers asked the individuals in the car to exit so they could conduct a search of the vehicle. The passenger, who was later identified as Nicholas Forsee, started to resist law enforcement by forcefully pulling away from officers.
After the officers were able to handcuff Forsee, they found marijuana and multiple bags containing methamphetamine and fentanyl. They then searched the car and found more marijuana, methamphetamine and drug syringes.
The juvenile driver was released to his parents and cited for possession of marijuana. Forsee, the passenger was arrested and transported to the Posey county jail on multiple charges.