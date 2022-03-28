Train Cars Derail at Howell Railroad Yard in Evansville

Several railcars overturned at the Howell Railroad Yard in Evansville, Indiana on Monday morning.
According to CSX, five railcars derailed and overturned at the railroad yard around 6:30 a.m. on Monday.
CSX said the railcars were loaded with corn syrup and soybean meal.
While there were no injuries as a result of the incident, CSX says that a small amount of soybean meal was released from one of the rail cars.
Right now, it's unclear what exactly caused the train cars to derail and overturn, but CSX says that the cause is under investigation.
For now, CSX says contractors are working to safely move the cars and restore the area.