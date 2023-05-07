Traveling Vietnam Wall brings monument to Kentucky veterans

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — A monument naming the 1,105 Kentuckians who lost their lives serving in the Vietnam War made a stop in Owensboro on Sunday. The Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Wall set up at V.F.W. Post 696 and all day, veterans came from near and far to pay their respects.
The all-day rain wasn't able to stop veterans from visiting the traveling wall, and for some of them, it was the first monument they'd seen to the war they served in. Ed Williams, a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, told 44News ”this is the first one I’ve seen.”
For Williams, seeing the monument was a powerful experience. ”It kind of takes you back," he said. "I lost two good friends, and it hits you at home.”
Jack Mattingly, owner of The Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Wall, said the creation of the monument was inspired by his own journey. ”[For] about 35 or 40 years," Mattingly told 44News, "I didn’t talk about Vietnam. I wouldn’t wear a hat," he said while wearing a Vietnam veteran hat. "I wouldn’t wear a shirt,” he said while wearing a Vietnam veteran shirt.
Mattingly struggled to process his experience in the Marines during the Vietnam War for decades. Eventually, his wife convinced him to visit a traveling Vietnam wall monument several towns over, and it changed his life. ”When they say “you touch the wall, it’ll touch you back,” it did. I walked up to the wall, and I broke. That was the start of my healing.”
Ever since, Mattingly has focused on helping his fellow veterans heal and remember the men and women they served with who never came home.
Byron Davisson, a fellow Marine Vietnam veteran, told 44News ”[the monument] means the world to me, because they were my brothers–all of them.”
Three names in particular are special to Davisson–his childhood friends. ”They were in the army," he said, "and they didn’t come back. Their names are Roger Cooper, Denton Ray Slack, and David Seaton.”
The rain-or-shine monument goes all over the state and the places the 1,105 Kentuckians on the wall called home.