Tree Trimming Underway on U.S. 60 Along Union County-Henderson County Line

A contractor plans to begin trimming trees on U.S. 60 along the Union County-Henderson County line at the Highland Creek Bridge starting Monday, Feb. 21.
After beginning Monday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says work is scheduled to begin continue for roughly two weeks.
Lane closures will be in place while the work is completed. Flaggers will be on-site to direct traffic, so drivers should be prepared for reduced speeds while the work is performed.
Officials say the tree trimming will provide additional visibility for drivers traveling the stretch of U.S. 60.
Over the last 10 years, the Kentucky State Police says 18 crashes have occurred along the stretch of U.S. 60 where the trimming is taking place. Two of those crashes were fatal.