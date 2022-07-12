Tri-State Air Evac services to provide onboard blood products

Blood products will now be onboard all Air Evac Lifeteam air ambulances that serve the Tri-State region.
The initiative to to provide each helicopter with red blood cells and plasma is from a collaboration from Deaconess Blood Bank and Air Evac.
The air evac bases located at Deaconess Midtown and in Olney, Illinois will be provisioned with two units of red blood cells (one O+, one O-) and two units of plasma. To keep the blood climate controlled specialized coolers are used to maintain the blood.
One flight nurse tells 44News that while not needed routinely, the blood products can still save lives.
"It makes a big difference, because with trauma patients, you really want to get them to definitive care within that first hour of trauma - that 'golden hour' of trauma," says Flight Nurse Lacy Combs.
Transfusion Safety Office Michele Shane said that the need for blood is ongoing. "It's gonna be continuous," she said. "It's an ongoing need, we constantly need donors, and we're dependent on the kindness of people to go out and donate. So please, never stop donating!"
If you're interested in giving blood, you can find a local blood drive near you by visiting redcross.org.