Tri-State Alliance president passes away

EVANSVILLE, In. (WEVV)--A Tri-State activist passes away.
The Tri-State Alliance announced Thursday evening their president, Wally Paynter, passed away.
According to their social media post, Paynter's sister said he was found at home in his recliner after he failed to report to work May 27th.
Those who knew him described him as an incredibly devoted and hardworking activist in the city, when it came to LGBTQ education and services.
They also say his persistence for human rights brought a lot of progress to the region.
We're told Paynter had just celebrated his 56th birthday last week.