...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST/9 AM EST/ THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, Indiana and western
Kentucky, including the following counties, in southern Illinois,
Gallatin, Saline and White. In Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Henderson and Union.

* WHEN...Until 800 AM CST /900 AM EST/.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Overflowing poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are
elevated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 348 AM CST /448 AM EST/, Doppler radar indicated heavy
rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and
2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Henderson, Mount Vernon, Boonville, Eldorado,
Newburgh, Morganfield, Chandler, Fort Branch, Oakland City,
Shawneetown, Melody Hill, Haubstadt, Darmstadt, Poseyville,
Uniontown, Lynnville, Ridgway, Winslow and New Harmony.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Tri-State authorities warn drivers of Thursday morning flooding

Traffic Alert

Authorities across the Tri-State are warning drivers of flooded roadways after storms Thursday morning. 

In Gibson County, the Sheriff's Office says drivers should avoid 550 East from 250 South to 350 South due to high water. 

We're told several cars are getting stuck due to the flooding. 

Officials say South Gibson Schools are on a two hour delay. 

In Daviess County, Kentucky, authorities say a few main roads are seeing flooding. 

This includes Highway 431, Highway 54, and Windy Hill Road. 

In Hopkins County, the school district says due to the flash flooding they will not be able to travel some roads. 

School officials say students on buses will be delivered safely to schools. Meanwhile, students on flooded roads will need to remain at home. 

Parents are advised to use caution if transporting their children to school. 

