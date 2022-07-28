Tri-State boy battling rare brain disease hosts car races with hospital staff during monthly visits

When you think of a hospital, racecars are probably some of the last things that come to mind.
But walking through the halls of the Peyton manning Children's Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, there's a good chance you'll hear them zoom by.
The spectacle started a year ago when one special young patient walked in for treatment.
"He just said, 'Dad can I take cars with me?' and I told him, 'I don't care buddy,' and he packed a whole backpack full of cars," said David Linenburg, the boy's father.
Ten-year-old J.W. suffers from a rare brain disease known as Rasmussen's Encephalitis, which causes him to have frequent seizures.
He suffered his first at just 4 years old.
At the age of 6, he underwent surgery to remove part of his temporal lobe.
"That stopped his seizures for a while and then he started having seizures again," Linenburg said. "So, they sent us to get these IVIG infusions once every 28 days and that keeps his seizures under control."
On his first visit, J.W. got hooked up to drips and machines. He and his dad played with the toy cars he brought in his backpack, but at the end of the 10-hour process, J.W. decided he wanted to have a little more fun.
"I was like, 'Hey, want to race?' and next thing you know, we were racing," J.W. said.
Thus, a monthly tradition revved to life.
"We take turns," J.W. said. "We see who goes the farthest."
Linenburg said the races have become quite popular at the hospital, even drawing in staff from other floors who want to take part, including a real race car driver.
"They actually stopped a staff meeting last time to come race," Linenburg said.
Though the races are all in good fun and everyone gets a chance to choose their cars, J.W. ensures he has the best odds.
"I choose the one I choose before everyone else does," J.W. said.
To keep his seizures at bay, he'll have to rely on infusions for the rest of his life, but for J.W., the few moments of racing joy are the best treatment of all.
"I actually just got back from maternity leave and I saw that he was on the schedule this week and I was just like, 'Yay, I get to see J.W.'," said Lauren Steckler, one of J.W.'s attending nurses. "He just really lights up our day every time he's here."
He's got a few more pit stops along the way, but he's got the best team behind him.
"It's amazing that you have all these staff members who aren't even with him today that just stop in just cause he's here and want to see him," Linenburg said.
After all, they're helping J.W. race against the odds, one lap at a time.
"We race together," J.W. said. "I love it."