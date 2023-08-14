Tri-State community extends a helping hand to those in Maui

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — With homes, businesses, and lives destroyed, the Tri-State community is extending a helping hand to help those affected by the Maui wildfires.
"Its gonna take a long time to bring Lahaina back and I hope this tragedy builds a better Lahaina," said Kevin Kenny, a local photgrapher.
The death toll has almost exceeded 100 people and officials are expecting it to rise as search efforts continue. The wildfires in Maui has completely wiped out the historic town of Lahaina.
The American Red Cross already has their teams on the ground in Maui, including two from Indiana, doing what they can to help out those impacted by this tragedy.
"They're working in shelters, they are making sure those who had to flee that area and needed a place to stay have a warm place to lay their head at night, have a warm meal and we are providing emotional support," said Beth Sweeney, Executive Director, American Red Cross of Southwest Indiana.
A local photographer in the Tri-State is doing his part to help those in Maui. Kevin Kenny has been to Maui, and specifically Lahaina, numerous times and it holds a special connection to him. After the Evansville Art Jam, he donated an amount of what he earned from his art works. He believes, no matter the amount, everyone should do the same.
"Whatever you feel is is a good donation for you is what I'd recommend," Kenny says. "It'd be a better message to Lahaina for a thousand people to send 10 dollars than it would for one donor to send ten-thousand."
The American Red Cross says financial donation of any amount, will help those in Maui tremendously.
To donate, you can visit the American Red Cross website: https://www.redcross.org/about-us/news-and-events/news/2023/red-cross-helps-as-wildfires-burn.html