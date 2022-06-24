Tri-State Food Bank celebrates its 40th anniversary

Officials at Tri-State Food Bank in Evansville, Indiana, say the food bank is celebrating a big milestone.
Friday, June 24, marks the Tri-State Food Bank's 40th year anniversary of providing food to individuals in the Tri-State area.
In recognition of the 40-year milestone, Tri-State Food Bank is holding a celebration from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its facility at 2504 Lynch Road in Evansville.
The celebratory event is free and open to the public, and will include tours of the new Tri-State Food Bank facility, plus short presentations by several speakers. Officials say a special announcement will also be made from during the speaker presentations, which begin at 1 p.m.
At Friday's event, lunch will also be provided by Frank Jr's Barbeque while supplies last, starting at 11:30 a.m.
Since its beginning in 1982, Tri-State Food Bank
Those interested in attending Friday's event should RSVP by email at development@tristatefoodbank.org or by calling (812) 303-3595.