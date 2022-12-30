Tri-State Food Bank expecting need for food to grow into 2023

The Tri-State Food Bank has helped countless people this year and going into 2023 officials say that they will have to play an even larger role in fighting food scarcity in the Tri-State.
The non-profit is facing shortages of staples after several food giveaways, most notably food stuffs high in protein such as potted and canned meat.
Alongside shortages of food, the organization is needing more volunteers than ever to help man programs combating food scarcity.
"I think that any non-profit would say that they rely on volunteers," said Glen Roberts, Executive director of Tri-State Food Bank. "I would say especially so here at the food bank, nearly two-thirds of our man power comes from volunteers, we need professional staff of course, but volunteers are absolutely critical to the success of out mission."
Tri-State food bank's programs especially focus on the communities most vulnerable populations such as children, seniors and those living in rural areas. One such program is mobile food distribution.
"Our concern is that the past few distributions that we've done, especially here in Jacobsville and Vanderburgh county, we've had to turn people away," said Roberts. "Unfortunately our funding is running out so here at the beginning of the year we are seeking perhaps a major corporation to step up to help support this endeavor, upwards of $100,000 would cover us for the year."
The food bank is urging anyone who might be interested in volunteering or donating to find out more at their website: www.tristatefoodbank.org.