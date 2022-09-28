Tri-State Food Bank holds food giveaway at Bosse Field

Tri-State Food Bank, with help from Kiwanis of Evansville, held a food giveaway outside of Bosse Field on Wednesday morning as part of an effort to help families in the community dealing with food insecurity.
"Today we are having a - we call it a mobile food distribution, and we're at Bosse Field - and we're simply here to hand out boxes of food and fresh produce to families in need," said Glenn Roberts, Executive Director of Tri-State Food Bank.
Shortly after opening, the line to Tri-state Food Bank giveaway was wrapped around Bosse Field onto Don Mattingly Way. The food bank estimated that about 150 to 200 families would stop by throughout the day, giving away food until the truck runs out. The first truck emptied quickly, with the organizers heading back to fill up another truckload within the first couple hours of the event.
"These are tough times right now . Although we've come out of the pandemic, everyone knows that prices are rising at the grocery store, and with inflation, it's really pinching people's budgets. So, that's what we do here at Tri-State Food Bank - try to fill that meal gap and provide free food to people in need," said Roberts.
Tri-State Food Bank knows that many people in the area are struggling with inflation, and they've made it their mission to ensure that people in the community are getting enough to eat.
"Food is a basic human need, we all need it, and when you don't have food you can't function well as a human being, and psychologically it's depressing if you can't make ends meet enough to provide for your family. We should care about our neighbors. If our neighbors are going hungry, we have the means to help them," said Roberts.
People interested in getting involved to help with Tri-State Food Bank can visit their website for more information.