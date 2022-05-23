 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tri-State Food Bank issues desperate call for volunteers to help feed kids this summer

  • Updated
  • 0
Tri-State Food Bank volunteers

The Tri-State Food Bank in Evansville is preparing for the official start of summer with a call for volunteers to fill summer backpack bags for kids.

 Brian Miller

The Tri-State Food Bank in Evansville is preparing for the official start of summer.

The non-profit group is gearing up to fill backpacks with food items for kids.

The organization helps ease the burden of providing meals for kids who are accustomed to getting at least one, and often, two of their daily meals at their school.

Tri-State Food Bank says it needs the volunteers to help in the morning hours during the week to fill the backpacks specifically for EVSC students.

Click on this link for more information and details on how to volunteer.

Recommended for you