...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values 100 to 110 degrees this afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Today makes 4 to 5 straight days of
prolonged heat and humidity, which can have cumulative effects
to those susceptible to heat related illness. This extreme heat
looks like it will last through Friday, at least for some parts
of the region, so either an extension of the Warning or
potentially an Advisory will likely be added for a portion of
the region in upcoming forecasts. Some relief is on the way for
the weekend. However, the heat will return with a vengeance next
week, with triple digit highs in the forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or
spend time outside. Know the signs and symptoms of heat
exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting
clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved
to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call
9 1 1.

Tri-State Food Bank making a desperate call for volunteers

Tommy Mason

The Tri-State Food Banks is putting a call out for more volunteers to help families in need this summer.

The organization is looking for more hands this Saturday, to help fill senior meal boxes.

They say, their center is air conditioned for those who need to cool off while volunteering.

Each session runs from 9:00 A.M to Noon.

Tri-State Food Bank serves families in need across counties in Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky.

If you are interested in joining as a volunteers you can register on the website link here.

