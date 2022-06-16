Tri-State Food Bank making a desperate call for volunteers

The Tri-State Food Banks is putting a call out for more volunteers to help families in need this summer.
The organization is looking for more hands this Saturday, to help fill senior meal boxes.
They say, their center is air conditioned for those who need to cool off while volunteering.
Each session runs from 9:00 A.M to Noon.
Tri-State Food Bank serves families in need across counties in Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky.
If you are interested in joining as a volunteers you can register on the website link here.