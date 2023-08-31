Tri-State Food Bank puts out call for volunteers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)—As food insecurity grows amid those who live in and around Evansville's food deserts, a local organization is struggling to find enough people to help feed the area's hungry families and individuals.
The Tri-State Food Bank is putting out a desperate plea for volunteers as it increasingly needs help to continue its mission of feeding people.
The organization is in need of volunteers who are available during the weekdays.
"Right now is very critical for us because school has started and we have a major program, the weekend backpack food for kids program, kids are in school and we have over 4,500 hundred kids on that program so we need to get those backpacks out," said Glenn Roberts, Executive Director at Tri-State Food Bank.
Volunteer opportunities are available on the food bank's website.
Volunteers can click the time slot that works best with your schedule.