Tri-State Food Bank receives funds from the state to continue growing its programs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — As more people feel the pinch of high food prices, they are turning to local food banks in record numbers.
The Tri-State Food Bank just received a big donation, so they can keep helping families.
The organization now has $123,000 to help families put meals on their tables, thanks to a generous donation from the state.
The nonprofit provides over 100,000 meals each year to local families.
More and more of those families are citing inflation as a challenge to making ends meet.
Glenn Roberts, the executive director for Tri-State Food Bank says, "Hardship can happen to anyone at anytime, and it doesn't take long before you realize that you don't have enough money in your budget to buy groceries, so that's why our agencies exist."
The organization provides services to over 33 counties and has over 300 partners, making an impact in over three states.
The Tri-State Food Bank is accepting donations whether in food items or through volunteering.
If you are in need of their services you can visit the website for more information.