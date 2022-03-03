Tri-State Hospitals Allowing More Visitors Amid Dropping COVID-19 Numbers

As of Thursday, March 3, new visitation guidelines went into effect at several large hospitals in the Tri-State.
Starting Thursday, hospitalized adult patients at member hospitals of the Community Patient Safety Coalition of Southwestern Indiana/Kentucky will be allowed to have two adult visitors per day.
In a continued effort to fight the spread of the virus, visitors must check in and screen for COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival, with masks continuing to be mandatory for the foreseeable future.
Here's all of the hospitals where the relaxed visitation rules went into effect:
- Daviess Community Hospital
- Deaconess Health System (Indiana & Kentucky)
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Encompass Health Deaconess Rehabilitation
- Select Specialty Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Ascension St. Vincent Warrick
- Ascension St. Vincent Orthopedic Hospital
- The Women’s Hospital
Officials say that Coalition member hospitals may opt to maintain current restrictions for outpatient and emergency departments, obstetric patients, NICU and pediatric patients, and adult inpatients diagnosed with COVID19; hospitals may also make exceptions for end-of-life visitation.
Visiting hours and processes vary for each hospital. Visitors should check hospital websites or call ahead for specific details.