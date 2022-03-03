 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon,
J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda.

.Minor to moderate flooding continues along the Ohio River. Most
points are already experiencing a slow fall in levels, while a few
locations crest over the next 24 hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Monday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 44.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.7
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Tri-State Hospitals Allowing More Visitors Amid Dropping COVID-19 Numbers

  • Updated
  • 0

As of Thursday, March 3, new visitation guidelines went into effect at several large hospitals in the Tri-State.

Starting Thursday, hospitalized adult patients at member hospitals of the Community Patient Safety Coalition of Southwestern Indiana/Kentucky will be allowed to have two adult visitors per day.

In a continued effort to fight the spread of the virus, visitors must check in and screen for COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival, with masks continuing to be mandatory for the foreseeable future.

Here's all of the hospitals where the relaxed visitation rules went into effect:

  1. Daviess Community Hospital
  2. Deaconess Health System (Indiana & Kentucky)
  3. Good Samaritan Hospital
  4. Encompass Health Deaconess Rehabilitation
  5. Select Specialty Hospital
  6. Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
  7. Ascension St. Vincent Warrick
  8. Ascension St. Vincent Orthopedic Hospital
  9. The Women’s Hospital

Officials say that Coalition member hospitals may opt to maintain current restrictions for outpatient and emergency departments, obstetric patients, NICU and pediatric patients, and adult inpatients diagnosed with COVID19; hospitals may also make exceptions for end-of-life visitation.

Visiting hours and processes vary for each hospital. Visitors should check hospital websites or call ahead for specific details.

