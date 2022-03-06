Tri-State Law Enforcement Upping Patrols to Crack Down on Dangerous, Aggressive Driving

Weather Alert

.Heavy rain and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and through the night as a warm front lifts through the region. Rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2.5 inches can be expected through Monday morning, which will cause scattered flooding issues to develop. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, and a portion of western Kentucky along a line from Paducah to Marion to Owensboro. * WHEN...Through 9 AM CST Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Multiple rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorm will fall over saturated soils. Rainfall totals of 1.5 of 2.5 inches can be expected with locally higher amounts. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&