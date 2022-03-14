Tri-State McDonald's Restaurants Offering Free Drinks to Healthcare Workers Through Friday

As a way of saying "thank you," McDonald's restaurants around the Tri-State area are offering free drinks to healthcare workers this week.
From March 14 - March 18, healthcare workers can receive a free beverage of choice in the drive-thru.
“We know that during the toughest of times, we can count on our healthcare heroes to be there for us,” said Michael Burrell, local McDonald’s Owner/Operator. “We appreciate the sacrifices they make every day to keep our communities healthy.”
To claim their free drink, healthcare workers must show a valid healthcare ID badge when ordering in the Drive-Thru. No purchase necessary. Hours may vary by location.
A press release says the offer celebrates the extraordinary efforts of local healthcare workers both during the pandemic and every day for the community.
