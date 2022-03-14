 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah
Ohio River at Golconda
Ohio River at Cairo
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam
Ohio River at Shawneetown

.The Ohio River is falling at most locations, though slower at
Paducah, Olmsted and Cairo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 39.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 19.1 feet
Thursday, March 24.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, Farm land and some main roads are flooded
in places southwest and west of Mt. Vernon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 39.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Thursday morning and continue falling to 25.3 feet Thursday,
March 24.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Tri-State McDonald's Restaurants Offering Free Drinks to Healthcare Workers Through Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
McDonald's

As a way of saying "thank you," McDonald's restaurants around the Tri-State area are offering free drinks to healthcare workers this week.

From March 14 - March 18, healthcare workers can receive a free beverage of choice in the drive-thru.

“We know that during the toughest of times, we can count on our healthcare heroes to be there for us,” said Michael Burrell, local McDonald’s Owner/Operator.  “We appreciate the sacrifices they make every day to keep our communities healthy.”

To claim their free drink, healthcare workers must show a valid healthcare ID badge when ordering in the Drive-Thru. No purchase necessary. Hours may vary by location.

A press release says the offer celebrates the extraordinary efforts of local healthcare workers both during the pandemic and every day for the community.

You can click here to see a full list of participating McDonald's locations.