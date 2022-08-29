Tri-State native Jackie Young is named WNBA's most improved player

WNBA player Jackie Young continues to make Princeton proud.
From the basketball courts and gyms in Princeton, to some of the biggest sports stages in the world, Young continues to make strides in her career.
Young was recently dubbed the 2022 Kia America Most Improved Player.
She received 32 of 56 votes from a national panel.
This comes after she was named to her first All-Star team as well.
The Princeton native also helped the Las Vegas Aces finish the regular season with the league’s best record and the most wins (26) in franchise history.