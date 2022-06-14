Tri-State Red Cross in need of disaster volunteers, about 30 people short

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 106 degrees this afternoon
and 102 to 107 degrees Thursday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the mid
to upper 70s, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has extended an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air through
Wednesday, June 15, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert remains in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday Night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Tri-State Red Cross in need of disaster volunteers, about 30 people short

  • 0
Red Cross in need of disaster volunteers
Valerie Lyons

When you think of the American Red Cross, you typically think of donating blood, but the red cross stands for much more.

It also represents the men and women who dedicate their time to disaster relief, but lately in the Tri-State, that vital network of volunteers has dwindled to a fraction of what it should be.

"At any given day, we have about 15 to 20 active disaster volunteers. We'd like to get that number to about 50," Executive Director for the Southwest Indiana Chapter Beth Sweeney said.

The Disaster Action Team (DAC) is a group tasked with helping the community when disaster strikes.

But when you're responsible for 24 counties and you're down 30 people, the already-challenging undertaking of helping those in need can become more difficult.

"We are typically the second call that emergency dispatchers make after they call firefighters and first responders," Sweeney said. "So, having more people on our team will help us respond to those situations more efficiently."

The DAC doesn't just aid with storm recovery. In fact, the biggest disaster the volunteers respond to happens on an almost daily basis.

"You're on the scene right after a house fire happens and a family may be watching everything, they've worked so hard for go up in flames, literally, but we will be there," Sweeney said.

And even when extreme heat blankets the Tri-State, they offer help wherever and however they can.

"The city of Evansville decided to open a cooling center. The Red Cross was able to pull together some volunteers to go over and deliver water and snacks," Sweeney said.

It's not a role just anyone can fill, but it's a rewarding one. A selfless act, Sweeny said, to give back to the community.

"You want to be the type of person that can stay calm in those situations, that is team oriented," she said. "But I think, more than anything, just to have heart."

Disaster volunteers provide emotional support, emergency financial assistance and recovery to help guide impacted and displaced families through the next steps.

Sweeney said to become a disaster volunteer, you must have compassion, strong computer skills, a personal laptop or tablet, undergo 10 hours of online training and the ability to fulfill a minimum of two 12-hour on-call evening or weekend shifts each month.

You can learn more on the Red Cross website.

Or connect locally at RedCrossRecruitsIN@redcross.org or (888) 648-1441.

