Tri-State Red Cross in need of disaster volunteers, about 30 people short

When you think of the American Red Cross, you typically think of donating blood, but the red cross stands for much more.
It also represents the men and women who dedicate their time to disaster relief, but lately in the Tri-State, that vital network of volunteers has dwindled to a fraction of what it should be.
"At any given day, we have about 15 to 20 active disaster volunteers. We'd like to get that number to about 50," Executive Director for the Southwest Indiana Chapter Beth Sweeney said.
The Disaster Action Team (DAC) is a group tasked with helping the community when disaster strikes.
But when you're responsible for 24 counties and you're down 30 people, the already-challenging undertaking of helping those in need can become more difficult.
"We are typically the second call that emergency dispatchers make after they call firefighters and first responders," Sweeney said. "So, having more people on our team will help us respond to those situations more efficiently."
The DAC doesn't just aid with storm recovery. In fact, the biggest disaster the volunteers respond to happens on an almost daily basis.
"You're on the scene right after a house fire happens and a family may be watching everything, they've worked so hard for go up in flames, literally, but we will be there," Sweeney said.
And even when extreme heat blankets the Tri-State, they offer help wherever and however they can.
"The city of Evansville decided to open a cooling center. The Red Cross was able to pull together some volunteers to go over and deliver water and snacks," Sweeney said.
It's not a role just anyone can fill, but it's a rewarding one. A selfless act, Sweeny said, to give back to the community.
"You want to be the type of person that can stay calm in those situations, that is team oriented," she said. "But I think, more than anything, just to have heart."
Disaster volunteers provide emotional support, emergency financial assistance and recovery to help guide impacted and displaced families through the next steps.
Sweeney said to become a disaster volunteer, you must have compassion, strong computer skills, a personal laptop or tablet, undergo 10 hours of online training and the ability to fulfill a minimum of two 12-hour on-call evening or weekend shifts each month.
You can learn more on the Red Cross website.
Or connect locally at RedCrossRecruitsIN@redcross.org or (888) 648-1441.